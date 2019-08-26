With Dorian spinning in the Caribbean Sea and another tropical system well off the East Coast, Hurricane Season is gaining steam. "Awareness August" is talking all about protecting yourself against future storms, and this time, you get to be a part of it.
The Downbeach Hurricane Seminar will join together leaders from around the region to talk about how you can prepare for the inevitable next storm. With a return period of about 20 years for a hurricane, multiple tropical systems are common in one's lifetime.
On The Road, a New Jersey Press Association Award Winning segment in 2018, is back in 2019 with more interviews, more adventures and more digging out some of the coolest places nature can bring in the area. Tune in as we take you through South Jersey, and the year, with theme months.
Twice a month, I'll explore each theme by going to a place and interview the people that make it unique within South Jersey. All the while unearthing how our local leaders live with the elements elements, give you tips on our environment and more.
Thanks to Press of Atlantic City graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can follow along on our journey with our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view last year's original 63 town adventure. 2018's On The Road was a New Jersey Press Association winning series.
Here's where On The Road will be going next for Awareness August
Where: Saint James Memorial Hall, Ventnor
When: 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28
What I'll be doing: I'll be joined by an all-star South Jersey panel at the Downbeach Community Meeting. South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management and more will be on hand, sharing their expertise and answering your storm related questions.
Open to the Public?: Yes
Future “On the Road” dates:
The best summer in South Jersey, "Local's Summer September" will be coming your way soon.
