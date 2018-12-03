Nestled in the Pine Barrens, our next two 'On The Road' stops are a part of the Pinelands National Reserve. They're big on nature with rural charm. We will close out the Atlantic County part of the series in Weymouth Township and Corbin City!
On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community’s events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a “South Jersey Special”.
Thanks to Press graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further ado, here are the details for stops 58 and 59:
Where: Weymouth Township and Corbin City (Atlantic County)
Date: Wednesday, December 5
Time: 10 a.m. at the Weymouth Municipal Building (sorry this event is closed to the public). Then we'll be in Corbin City at a place TBD.
Our guest: Ken Haesar, Mayor of Weymouth Township
Did you know? Corbin City and Weymouth Township were both Weymouth Township until March 11, 1922!
Future “On the Road” dates
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. Email jmartucci@pressofac.com.
