In 2018, On The Road brought you around to all 63 towns that The Press serves, in road warrior form.
This year, On The Road 2.0 comes back with more fun, more interviews, and more food. Tune in as we take you through South Jersey, and the year, with theme months. From Frozen February to June Blooms to Navigating November, you'll get to explore the nooks and crannies of our area, while finding some new places for your next day-trip.
On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will bring a different theme each month. Twice a month, I'll explore each theme by going to a place and interview the people that make it unique within South Jersey.
Thanks to Press of Atlantic City graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can follow along on our journey with our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view last year's original 63 town adventure.
After a January break, here is our first stop for On The Road 2.0:
Theme: Frozen February
Where: Flyers Skate Zone, Atlantic City
When: Thursday, February 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.
What I'll be doing: I'll be with the kids and coaches of the Art Dorrington Ice Hockey Foundation league! What better way to combine the Frozen February theme and Black History Month than with the group?
Art Dorrington was the first black hockey player to sign a National Hockey League contract. He was signed to the New York Rangers and spent time with the Atlantic City Seagulls in 1950-51. The league served underprivileged youth in Atlantic City with the opportunity to play ice hockey.
Open to the Public?: Yes, though only the kids and coaches are allowed to lace up and go out onto the ice.
Future “On the Road” dates
Have an idea for our March Munchies theme? We're looking for food from some of New Jersey's most well-known cultures, Italian and Irish! Let me know you're favorite corned beef and cabbage spot as well as your favorite St. Joseph's pastry by e-mailing me at jmartucci@pressofac.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.