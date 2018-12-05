MacNamara Wildlife Area Impoundments Culverts


Dec. 5 update: Due to the snow and tricky traveling, Mayor Haesar was more than accommodating to postpone this On The Road with the weather schedule. We will be there on December 12. 

Nestled in the Pine Barrens, our next two 'On The Road' stops are a part of the Pinelands National Reserve. They're big on nature with rural charm. We will close out the Atlantic County part of the series in Weymouth Township and Corbin City!

On The Road, sponsored by Atlantic City Electric, will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community’s events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a “South Jersey Special”.

Thanks to Press graphics artist Krishna Mathias and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where “On the Road” has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.

Without further ado, here are the details for stops 58 and 59:

On The Road Stop 58 and 59
I'll be making stop numbers 58 and 59 in Weymouth and Corbin City on Wednesday!

Where: Weymouth Township and Corbin City (Atlantic County)

Date: Wednesday, December 12

Time: 10 a.m. at the Weymouth Municipal Building (sorry this event is closed to the public). Then we'll be in Corbin City at a place TBD. 

Our guest: Ken Haesar, Mayor of Weymouth Township 

Did you know? Corbin City and Weymouth Township were both Weymouth Township until March 11, 1922!

Future “On the Road” dates

Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. Email jmartucci@pressofac.com.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

