Rashanah Camper

Rashanah Camper, 25, of Atlantic City, is wanted in connection with an April shooting that injured a woman. 

 Photo provided by Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A 25-year-old woman was shot near Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues on April 24.

Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit have identified two suspects in connection with the incident. One is still at large.

Police say a 16-year-old male has been arrested and remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility.

Atlantic City police are looking for a second suspect, Rashanah Camper, 25, of Atlantic City. 

Camper and the unnamed juvenile are both charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and conspiracy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

