ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot dead in the resort Monday night, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
The man, who was not identified, was shot near Ohio Avenue and Hummock Avenue.
Investigators with the Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene just before 8 p.m., Tyner said.
The shooting death is the ninth in Atlantic City for the year, and the second in just 11 days.
The investigation is a cooperative effort with the Atlantic City Police Department, Tyner said.
