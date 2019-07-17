A woman died in a collision with a tractor trailer just past the Pleasantville toll plaza heading towards Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon, State Police confirmed.
Police responded to mile marker 4.1 at 2:48 p.m. Kenneth Loux, of Belmawr, was driving a tractor trailer in the right lane of the two EZ-Pass express lanes when Noreen Green, 72, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, who was driving a Chevrolet Blazer in the left lane of the non-express toll lanes, attempted to "travel across the express lanes to make a U-turn," according to Sergeant Jeff Flynn. The tractor trailer, emblazoned with American Way U.S. Mail, struck the driver's side of the Blazer.
Noreen Green was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was pronounced dead. Her husband, Raymond, 72, and two minors in the car, ages 4 and 5, all sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The EZ-Pass express lanes were closed for about four hours, Flynn said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.