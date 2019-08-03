ATLANTIC CITY — A 58-year-old city man became the latest victim in a string of shootings in the city over the last few months.
Police responded to 900 block of New York Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Friday for a ShotSpotter alert to find the man injured from a gunshot. The unidentified man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for a nonlife threatening injury.
This shooting is the latest in what has been a recent uptick in gun violence in the city, which has claimed the lives of eight people, including three teenagers in 2019. A grassroots effort of city and area residents has risen up to combat the violence. Since the start of the year, there have been 18 reported shootings here.
Police did not disclose additional information on the incident Friday, but the violent crimes unit is continuing to investigate.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
