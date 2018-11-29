PLEASANTVILLE - Only the eastbound lane of Washington Avenue heading towards Atlantic City will be open Friday morning between Fire Road and Devins Lane.
Paving of the westbound lane of Washington Avenue towards Fire Road should begin around 10 a.m.
Cars will not be allowed to use Devin's Lane to connect with Washington Avenue.
If the weather permits, the Washington Avenue construction projects should last only another two or three weeks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.