A brief line of thunderstorms Saturday will be the only road block between the very warm, stormy patterns we’ve had and a long stretch of comfortably, dry weather in the extended forecast.
Clouds from the overnight storms will clear out pretty quickly early Saturday morning. I expect a mostly to partly sunny start, with temperatures again above average in the mid- to upper-60s.
Most of your daytime will be dry. So, yes, it’ll be a pretty good beach day, a pretty good yard work day and a pretty good lounge outside day. It will just be between 2 and 8 p.m. that a narrow line of thunderstorms will work into the region with a cold front. Within this period, expect no more than an hour’s worth of rain. Just stay weather aware, as you may need to run inside for a brief period of time.
SOMERS POINT — With most people spending more time at home due to the new coronavirus pandem…
Otherwise, we’ll be summery again. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for much of the mainland. The westerly wind will mean the shore will get in on the heat, too, with highs not too far behind there.
Some residents of South Jersey were reintroduced to the word derecho Wednesday. While the da…
After that cold front passes, we’ll get a shift in the pattern. The winds will turn to the northwest, the dew points will be on the decrease and the cloud cover from the storms will, too. If you have had the air conditioning on for the past couple of nights, you may be able to turn it off Saturday night. We’ll fall through the 80s and 70s quickly during the evening. Overnight lows will still be 60 to 65 degrees, but without the mugginess in the air.
High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes and dominate our pattern for several days, and it will slowly pass through the Northeast. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a wonderful day to be outside. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-70s, just about seasonable. Just make sure to cover up in the sun, as burn times will be around 15 minutes. We’ll have a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds.
Monday will follow on Sunday’s heels. It’ll be seasonable, with low dew points and a healthy amount of blue sky. Expect highs to be in the 70s everywhere. With a light wind from the high pressure, a sea-breeze should be able to work in pretty far inland. So temperatures might peak midday, before falling slightly. Overall, it’ll be a very comfortable day and one where you shouldn’t need the air conditioner.
That should hold true for Tuesday and Wednesday. Mornings will be 60 to 65 degrees, again with dry air. The afternoons will reach right up to 80 degrees for Mullica Township and the mainland. Margate and the shore will be in the low to mid-70s.
It’s a scenario that happens on occasion in Cape May County: You’re sitting on the beach and…
Our next rainmaker will be late next week. This will be the remnants of Cristobal, which will make landfall near Louisiana on Sunday night.
I put showers in for both Thursday and Friday, but don’t expect a washout both days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.