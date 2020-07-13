ATLANTIC CITY—One man was left injured from a gunshot wound on Sunday after police responded to reports of gunfire near the seawall at the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the area and received information that the victim, a 21-year-old from Bridgeton, had been struck by gunfire and transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with non-life threatening injuries. The name of the individual was not immediately available.
The investigation is being led by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
