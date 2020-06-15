ATLANTIC CITY — A man is being treated for injuries that aren't life threatening after being wounded Sunday in shooting.
According to a release from the city police department, officers responded to the 600 block of Maryland Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert at 2:39 a.m. On his way to the scene, Officer Eric Knuttel was stopped by a shooting victim driving away. Knuttel rendered aid to the 25-year-old man before he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
The investigation is being led by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the unit at 609-347-5766 or text "ACPD" followed by the information at tip411 (847411).
