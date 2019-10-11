West End Ave Flooding on Thursday

Subtropical Storm Melissa will give us one final day of coastal flooding on an otherwise glorious fall day. The rest of the week will then quiet down, with two opportunities for needed rain.

The storm continues to be well off our shore, out past Cape Cod. It has created some serious wave action, which brought rounds of moderate stage coastal flooding to parts of the area. With the northerly wind, the bays have had trouble draining during low tides.

This will happen on Saturday. The morning high tides will be flirting with moderate flood stage. I believe if you are located in Ocean County or near a back bay, then it will be moderate. For everywhere else, including the Delaware Bay, then minor flood stage it will be.

If you’ve been seeing water since the Thursday evening cycle, you’ll see it again here. Move your car and please do not drive through the water. I was out in Atlantic City during morning high tide Friday, and the wake created by driving through it adds inches to the standing water on the ground. In moderate stage, that could be the difference between no water in a home and having it spill in.

Otherwise, high pressure will provide for a dry day. We’ll see more sunshine in Millville and Bridgeton, with more clouds along the shore. Temperatures will sit around 70 degrees during the afternoon, with a north-northwest wind around 10 mph. All outdoor activities will be great, provided those along the shore can deal with the flooding waters.

As winds back more to the west, we’ll lower our tide heights Saturday evening. We’ll be in the nuisance, minor flood stage. I believe the Delaware Bay could even be flood-free. It’ll be the last time you’ll need to move your cars for a while.

Saturday night will otherwise be a very pleasant autumn evening. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s as we build up to a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, lows will range from the upper 40s on the mainland to upper 50s at the shore.

That front mentioned in Friday’s column for Sunday does look like it will actually make it in here. That will be good news for us. Western Cumberland County was put into a moderate drought stage this past week, and the rest of the region remains “abnormally dry.” Rain showers will develop between 2 and 5 p.m. They’ll be isolated at best, so it won’t be a washout and a few places will squeeze out a tenth of an inch of rain.

In between the rain, it’ll be mostly cloudy, with cooler highs in the mid-60s. The flooding will be over.

High pressure will then move in, sit overhead and move out to sea Monday and Tuesday. The result will be a pair of comfortable October days across the region. We’ll be in shorts weather for part of Monday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Tuesday will cool down a bit, but stay seasonable. Expect plenty of sunshine with good nights to leave the windows open if you’ll be sleeping then.

