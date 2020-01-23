It won’t be the nicest looking day Friday, but dry weather will hold on for one more day before a shot of rain, wind and coastal flooding takes over the first half of the weekend.
Clouds will continue to thicken Friday morning. We’ll start at or above freezing everywhere, which is above average for this time of the year and our first time out of the teens and 20s for a week.
High pressure will slowly release its grip across our region. We’ll see the sky become darker throughout the day. Still, there will be plenty of dry air at the surface, and the clouds will be pretty high in the sky. So, we will see no rain during the day.
It’ll be a comfortable late-January day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, good for outdoor work or a run in the park.
Friday night will stay rain-free, too. Actually, temperatures should bottom out at or just above 40 during the evening. Then, the combination of a southeast wind and dense cloud cover will warm us up to the mid- and upper 40s early Saturday morning.
Then, the break in our dry streak will come. Rain will begin from the shores of the Delaware Bay, northeast to Long Beach Island between 4 and 6 a.m. The rain will be light at first but turn heavy at times into the morning. Be prepared for slick traveling and fog as well.
Coastal flooding will also return. The combination of southeast winds, sustained 20-25 mph for much of the shore (slightly lower inland), and the new moon Friday will get us there.
Minor to moderate flood stage will be likely. Fortunately, it has been a while since we’ve had flooding concerns at the shore. According to the National Weather Service, the last time Cape May was in flood stage was Dec. 31. That 25-day gap is very good for us during the winter.
Move your cars if you need to. The first block or two of unprotected bayside roadways will likely have water on them. Road closures will be possible. No homes or businesses will see water inundation in minor flood stage, but it can start in moderate stage.
The rain will come to an end between noon and 3 p.m., from south to north, ending just when the center of the low pressure passes overhead.
Winds will flip to the northwest, and drier air will move in. We might squeeze out a bright sunset, but more than likely, the clouds won’t move out until overnight. Winds will lighten up for the evening and overnight.
Sunday will then feature intervals of clouds and sun. Winds will be a bit breezy, but nothing unusual. Expect a dry day, despite a piece of energy passing overhead. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
We will be on pace for a repeat performance of this past week, next week. It looks dry for Monday and through the week, with more high pressure in store.
