Our couple of bitterly cold days will end Tuesday.
A midweek warmup will then arrive, keeping our forecast wet, not white, Wednesday night into Thursday.
But it will be another bone-chilling morning across the Northeast on Tuesday morning.
While the wind diminished overnight with the arrival of the high pressure center, the clear sky, coupled with the light winds, created a radiational cooling effect. This meant temperatures were free to fall quickly and deeply.
The mainland will only be in the upper single digits around sunrise. The shores will again be in the midteens. Both will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year.
The sun will do its job during the day, coupled with some upper-level riding (which allows air to sink, warming up surface temperatures). Highs will be around freezing. So, better for those who don’t like the cold but still a little way to go.
A mainly clear night will be the case Tuesday. Temperatures do not drop as quickly, as southwest winds kick in. Rather, it’ll be a seasonable night with temperatures in the mid-20s. Winter jackets and an extra layer will do.
High pressure will shift offshore Wednesday. That will continue to bring in southwest winds, which turn breezy for the afternoon.
Expect dry weather for much of the day. However, in a similar play as this past weekend, rain showers will develop, likely between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., from west to east.
Temperatures likely will rise overnight through the 40s and top out around 50 degrees early Thursday night. The heaviest rain should be at night as well. Pockets of roadway flooding will occur.
Rain will then end midday Thursday (notice the theme?) as temperatures fall after it. It will not be a drastic crash, and no flash freeze is likely. By sunset, temperatures will only be in the 30s. Expect some afternoon sun.
Friday will then be another quiet end to the week. Temperatures will be around seasonable, and it will be mostly sunny under a northwest wind. There is uncertainty in the weekend forecast.
We will monitor a system, more likely to occur Sunday. We’ll know what this consists of in Thursday’s edition of The Press.
