The winds will continue to blow for one more day. We’ll then trade in the string of windy days for a weekend of milder, and wetter, weather.
The lazy low pressure that barely budged Tuesday and Wednesday will make headway on Thursday. It will be situated over Newfoundland in the morning. Meanwhile, high pressure creeps closer and closer to the East Coast.
Winds Thursday will not be of the whipping variety, like Wednesday’s were. However, northwest sustained winds of 14-22 mph with gusts to 30 mph will bring good gusts during the day.
We should have full sunshine, so that’ll bring temperatures up, even if barely.
Expect highs 1 to 2 degrees warmer than Wednesday. Wind chills will remain in the 20s during the morning and the 30s during the day, though. Keep the jacket and thick socks on.
Thursday night will be mainly clear. Lows will be in the mid-30s, so seasonable for this time of year. The winds will finally relax, too.
Friday will be our transition day into what will be a five-day unsettled stretch. A mix of sun and clouds will greet the morning.
High pressure will be around for the morning, but it will make a bee line for Bermuda in the afternoon. We’ll get into the upper 40s everywhere.
I’m still tracking a weak system that passes through Friday afternoon and evening. The risk for rain was already pretty low in Wednesday’s column and looks lower even now. I believe that at least 85 percent of your day will be dry, if not 100 percent in spots. You may not need the umbrella heading out Friday evening.
The weekend will be dry on both ends, with wet weather in between. That means a dry Saturday morning. Any decorating should be done then. Two pieces of moisture, one in the Deep South and one around Colorado, will merge and move in. The result will be a soggy afternoon and night. The rain won’t be heavy, but it will be steady. It will be a gray, lazy Sunday morning with rain showers. The afternoon will then break for some sun. Rainfall totals will be 0.75 to 1.50 inches. Roadway and river flooding will likely be an issue in isolated locations.
Southwest winds will kick up during the day. That will draw in warm air, so temperatues in the 60s look likely!
Alexa Trischler will fill you in on the details with Friday afternoon/evening’s rain, the weekend storm and the mild Sunday.
I’ll be away for an extended weekend. Please welcome her!
