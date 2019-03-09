Winter as we know it ends this weekend. We turn our clocks to spring ahead Saturday night, and warm weather arrives for Sunday, though at the expense of rain.
Friday’s rain and snow end early Saturday morning. Cloud cover will be present, but the departing system will bring back the blue sky. Temperatures start in the upper 20s in places like Weymouth Township, with low 30s in Sea Isle City and along the shore. Some areas of black ice will be present.
Temperatures will rise through the 30s Saturday morning as the clouds leave. During the afternoon, temperatures will peak in the upper 40s on the mainland and mid 40s at the shore.
You’ll want pants, a long-sleeve shirt and a jacket out on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday. Plus, of course, your favorite green gear.
Clouds will pick up for the evening. A low-pressure system will cut through the Plains but will extend a warm front all the way out to the coast. Rain will begin between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., from south to north. Keep the rain gear handy if you’ll be out into the night.
The rain will be steady for the overnight hours and into the early morning. A few streams and creeks will briefly rise above their banks, but most will be fine. During the midmorning, that warm front will lift. Rain turns into scattered showers for the rest of the morning, ending midday. It turns windy, with a south wind around 15 mph.
If you want to start the first of your outdoor spring projects, Sunday afternoon may be for you. The ground will be wet, but some sunshine will come out. Afternoon highs around 60 are expected on the mainland. Unfortunately, a south wind will bring a sea breeze to the shore. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s there. Not only that, but it will be our first post-7 p.m. sunset.
Looking into the new week, we’ll be quiet and seasonable.
Finally, Alexa is back in the weather column saddle, filling in for me on Sunday’s edition.
