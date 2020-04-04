Sunday morning will be the last of the high-tide cycles we will need to worry about for coastal flooding.
Looking ahead, we’ll have a pretty typical April week, with temperatures comfortable enough for a T-shirt but wet enough to keep the umbrella handy.
The Sunday morning high tide will be in flood stage for many places. The storm system that has been near us for seven days in a row will move out. However, it will still extend its arm just enough to give us some problems.
Thankfully, only minor flood stage will be expected, and it will be on the low end of minor. Think of the typical areas that flood; they’ll have a few inches of water on them. That will be the extent of it. The flood waters will be lower than the Saturday morning high tide, which bordered between moderate and minor.
After about 11 a.m., the flooding will be over. Otherwise, the day will feature a blend of sun and clouds, with more sunshine during the morning. Southwesterly winds and high pressure will pump temperatures above the 60-degree mark in Woodbine and the mainland, with upper 50s at the shore.
A cold front will pass Sunday evening. However, besides the extra cloud cover and a flip in the winds to the north, that will be all. It should be too dry to rain, outside of a very isolated shower. Overnight, we’ll clear out some, with low temperatures in the mid-40s, about 5 degrees above average.
Monday will be a very comfortable day. High temperatures will get into the mid-60s for much of the mainland, with the shore still nice but cooler. It will be a beautiful day to spend an hour or two walking around the neighborhood or park, as long as we all keep our distance. The sun will splash down on South Jersey, with high pressure still in store. Enjoy it.
We’ll be dry Monday night, though clouds will build in as high pressure slips away and a new low-pressure system comes in to play. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the mid-40s again.
Tuesday through Thursday will be dominated by a fast flowing jet stream that will run nearly west to east across the United States. Low-pressure systems will run along that jet, bringing multiple rounds of quick hitting rain to South Jersey.
During this time, Tuesday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday afternoon and evening as well as Thursday afternoon look to be the wettest. Even during this time, it won’t be constantly raining, but that is when the highest probability of rain will be. Outside of these times, dry weather will be likely.
Temperatures will be very springlike. We’re talking highs in the mid-60s for us on the mainland, hovering around 60 near the coast. As long as it’s not raining, you can leave the windows open.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.