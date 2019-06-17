MILLVILLE — A 27-year-old man was shot and a 19-year-old man was pistol-whipped around 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the course of a robbery, according to Millville Police Captain Ross Hoffman.
The two men were sitting on a porch on the 100 block of North 4th Street when two men — described as wearing sweatshirts with the hoods closed tight around their faces — approached and demanded their wallets. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and an altercation ensued, in which the the 27-year-old victim, of Millville, was shot in the hip, and the 19-year-old victim, of Woodbury, was struck on the head by the gun.
The two suspects ran.
Police were on scene minutes later, Hoffman said.
"It just appears that it was a random robbery," he said.
The 27-year-old was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. The 19-year-old was transported to Inspira Vineland for treatment and has since been released, Hoffman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Police at 856-825-7010, or at their tipline, 856-825-2182. They can also text "millvillepd" and their tip to TIP411.
