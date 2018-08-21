A one-two punch of a warm front then a cold front will lead to an unsettled midweek. Then, a huge surge of high pressure brings quintessential late summer weather to round out the week.
We will start out Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. Similar to the past couple of days, that slightly raw feel still holds in the air, as northeast winds continue to blow.
A warm front is to the south, though, which will bring changes to the immediate forecast. The morning will likely be dry. Then, as the warm front nears, showers or storms will fire up ahead of it. The potential for one will start during the early afternoon. High temperatures will hover around 80 everywhere.
Storms should be isolated through the afternoon, so I wouldn’t worry about too many outdoor plans being canceled. However, as we go toward sunset and into the evening, coverage will increase. Flooding in areas of poor drainage is possible.
Storms continue until around midnight, when the warm front lifts. Then, we do the typical dry-out that comes with its passage. This should take us through most of the remainder of the night. Lows will be muggy, and balmy, so put the air conditioner on.
Once the cold front rumbles in, then showers are expected. This should be from the early to late morning. As we go into the afternoon, the moisture will move away, but the daytime heating will bring a few afternoon showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, aided by the increasing afternoon sun.
We then will turn mainly clear on Wednesday night. The beginnings of a new weather regime come into play. High pressure from western Canada and Alaska move in. To give you an idea of what kind of airmass this is, 10-20 degree 24-hour temperature drops have been seen from the Plains to northern Ontario, so this system has legs.
While it won’t drop temperatures here, it will drop the dew point. Thursday and Friday will have a partly sunny sky, at the cloudiest. Dew points will only be 55-60 degrees, much lower than where we’ve been in the past 30 days. Add a high in the low 80s and it will feel just ... perfect. All of that is accompanied by a pair of crisp nights. It’ll be in the upper 50s. The upper 50s! The shores will be milder, in the mid-60s. Let the breeze roll in.
