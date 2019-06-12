Rain Weather

A coastal storm will bring a soggy start to Thursday, while an upper level low-pressure system will deal a final blow of showers and storms to end the day before a pair of pleasant days.

We will start off our Thursday wet, as advertised. A low pressure system in the Deep South, full of tropical moisture will pass over South Jersey early in the day. Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times, will be present, with a rumble of thunder in the realm of possibility.

Pockets of roadway flooding will be a concern with this. Driving through the morning rush will require giving yourself an extra 5 minutes, especially north of the Atlantic City Expressway, where rain will not end until around 10 a.m. Cape May might be done as early as 8 a.m.

Winds will be stiff, with sustained easterly winds of 15-25 mph. The highest readings will be saved for the shore.

After 10 a.m., the low pressure departs. Winds will turn to the north, and then the south as winds lighten for a period. Under a partly-to-mostly-cloudy sky, it’ll only be enough to get us to seasonable, in the upper 70s. However, we should wind up dry for most of the daytime hours.

That spells good news for our three outdoor high school graduations. Wildwood and Oakcrest, I believe, will definitely be dry. Absegami, which is starting at 6 p.m., will be close. Even at that, though, we’re talking about scattered showers and storms between 7 p.m. to midnight that comes with the second system.

These storms should stay sub-severe. Given the evening timing, there’s less juice in the atmosphere to work with. I believe we’ll take that as good news. Although, pockets of minor flood stage will exist in the back bays and Delaware Bay during the evening high tide.

Otherwise, after the storms leave, a cold front passes, and westerly winds will stuff us with dry air. By the time we get to sunrise Friday, which will be our earliest sunrise of the year, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday is also Flag Day, and you’ll see many flags flapping in the wind. West winds around 15 mph sustained, with gusts to 30, will be present under abundant sunshine. Overall, though, most outdoor activities or work should be good, and people will fill up the shore to the tune of upper 70s for afternoon highs.

Friday night will be cool and comfortable. You’ll likely want a light layer, pants or a long sleeved shirt heading out Friday evening, as temperatures fall through the 60s. You can let the breeze come through the windows at night to the tune of mid-50s for Saturday morning lows (60 at the shore).

We’ll then be a little less windy and a little warmer for Saturday. Temperatures will get seasonable levels across the area, nice enough for the bathing suit or for that outdoor project you’ve been meaning to do. Doing Father’s Day a little bit early? That’ll be good, too.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

