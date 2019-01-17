It will be a roller coaster ride of weather between now and the weekend. Snow, rain, sleet, chilly temps and mild weather will all play out.
Thursday begins as a seasonable January morning. Most places will be somewhere in the 20s.
Dry air will blow in from the northwest, courtesy of a cold front that passed overnight. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will drop down into the teens.
Otherwise, it will be a quiet day. Expect high clouds to pass overhead, creating a milky like appearance to the sky. Between the cloud cover and northwest wind, highs will only reach the mid-30s.
Our first “storm” of the next several days arrives Thursday. It is a fairly weak system.
Precipitation will begin between 9 p.m. and midnight Thursday night. Those east of the Garden State Parkway will likely see all rain, as lows bottom out just above freezing. Meanwhile, those to the west will see a mix of rain and snow.
By the time of the Friday morning rush hour, the combination of east winds and the rising sun should turn this into all rain for the morning commute. Still, take it slow out there. Snowfall totals from a coating to an inch will be likely where snow does fall.
Friday will then see breaks of sunshine in the action as milder air moves in.
You can expect a partly sunny sky for the afternoon, with highs in the mid-40s.
Most of the day Saturday will be fine for outdoor activities. Just expect increasing cloudiness. Then, the bigger storm rolls in.
More details have been revealed about what to expect. A rain/snow mix will be likely at the onset, before likely going to heavy rain. The exact start time will still need to be worked out but it’s between sunset and midnight.
Winds will howl after midnight from the southwest. Expect sustained winds 20-30 mph. Gusts have the potential to hit 55 mph if a strong burst of rain comes in. That could bring isolated power outages and downed tree limbs.
The wind will continue into Sunday morning and then drop as the direction flips to the northwest. Cold air will rush in behind it, changing the likely rain to sleet or snow. Northwest winds will then whip during the afternoon.
Temperatures will crash. A flash freeze will be likely. The precipitation will then end late Sunday.
In its aftermath will be the coldest air of the season.
Highs struggle above 25 on Monday, leaving us with an icy South Jersey.
