As we continue to flirt with the heat wave, a cold front will bring a few rounds of showers/storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Then, the sun will shine again with a bonus of lower humidity.
It feels like forever, but it’s been another very mild morning out there. Low temperatures during the morning are in the mid to upper 70s.
I crunched a couple of numbers. It seems our morning lows have averages higher than cities like Ft. Myers, Tampa or New Orleans — balmy places!
That will give us a good base to reach the 90-degree mark again, something that our official reporting station at Atlantic City International Airport did not do, but what parts of the Mainland did do. We will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, as any leftover showers end early.
After about 2 p.m., the risk for a shower/storm begins on the mainland. The shore could hold off until 4 p.m. Therefore, a good chunk of our day is dry.
Highs will be the same as Tuesday: low 90s on the mainland and mid-80s at the shore.
Storm coverage should be limited throughout the afternoon. However, they do carry risks to our daily routine. Road flooding is possible, as storms will be carrying plenty of moisture with them and they will move slowly. Rates of 1-2 inches per hour threaten. Additionally, with all this rain, a damaging wind gust is not ruled out (called precipitation loading in the weather biz). Again, though, coverage will be limited.
After sunset, the coverage will ramp up to scattered as a front passes through. The severe weather is not ruled out. We’ll have a mostly cloudy night, with lows between 70 and 75.
The frontal passage will then offer a little change in our pattern. Will the heat wave remain? It’s a coin flip, but we’ll still be above average, with mainland highs about 90. A flip in our wind direction to the west and northwest will bump down the humidity a bit (think “a little muggy” instead of “sticky”) and the sun will be out in full force. Head to the water, with ocean temps in the mid 70s. You may not need the air on at night on the mainland, but keep it humming at the shore.
Also, I wanted to touch on the tropics for a minute. The Saharan Layer Air, bone dry air from Africa, dominates much of the Tropical Atlantic Ocean. Closer to home, the Caribbean and Gulf are quiet. No threats are expected for the next 10-14 days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.