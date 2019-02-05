A petition has been started online addressed to Mayor Frank Gilliam asking him to allow sister Jean's Kitchen to relocate to St. Monica's Church.
The petition, which was posted on change.org, has garnered 195 signatures as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The petition was started by Paige Vaccaro who listed on the website that she is the Founder and President of C.R.O.P.S. a nonprofit that works to bring communities together through transforming spaces into places that inspire growth. She said the group has have been bringing fresh flowers and volunteers to Sister Jean’s for over a year.
