Last work week, there was no day where I thought rain would stay away from the forecast. This week, it’s quite the opposite, as the only shot for showers and storms will be Tuesday. Still, though, we’re talking about a day far from a washout.
Spotty showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be present throughout much of the morning. Bring the umbrella heading out, though you might not need it. While any rain can be heavy, it will move fast and shouldn’t dump rain on one spot. Therefore, the risk of flooding will be low, save for those of you who saw inches and inches of rain last week.
Between 7 and 9 a.m. the activity will move out. Low pressure will slowly move northeast, though the drying out process will take some time. While sunshine will come out, I do believe isolated storms will be present before it really dries out, which gives us the 1 to 5 p.m. time frame. Most will be dry, though.
The clearing out really comes Tuesday night. We’ll turn clear during the evening, and temperatures will fall through the 70s. You could leave the windows open if you want to let fresh air in.
Morning lows will be in the mid-60s come Wednesday.
Then, it’ll be a pretty easy forecast for the rest of the week (thanks, Planet Earth). A southwest wind will blow and a decently sized ridge of high pressure will set up in the Deep South.
Wednesday will be the transition day. Temperatures will rise through the 70s quickly in the morning.
The shore likely stops warming midday, as a sea breeze kicks in, but places like Egg Harbor Township on the mainland will rise to the upper 80s. It will be comfortable, though, as the humidity stays lower.
Thursday through Saturday will have plenty of sun splashing down. Mornings will start around 65-70 degrees, about five degrees above average. Afternoon will be hot on the mainland, hovering around 90 degrees, also about five degrees above average.
The shore will have a sea breeze for Thursday and Friday, which will dial back the heat there.
While you’ll want sunscreen, it will not be overly uncomfortable. Dew points will sit in the mid-60s. When you get to 70, then you will be talking sticky.
Still, since this is our first long-duration spell of heat (even if it doesn’t reach the heat wave criteria of three 90-degree plus days), take it a little slow.
