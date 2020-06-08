Official: open containers are now legally permitted on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. pic.twitter.com/YRNe1BmEUZ— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) June 8, 2020
Mayor Marty Small Sr. issued an executive order Monday temporarily permitting open containers on the Boardwalk.
City officials have campaigned for open container laws in the past. Last December, City Council narrowly approved a resolution urging the state Legislature to act on a bill that would permit open alcohol containers in certain areas of the city, including the Boardwalk.
Do you support the idea of open containers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk?
The city’s Police Department and the municipal Alcohol Beverage Control Board also supported the legislation.
The bill passed the state Senate last June but stalled in an Assembly committee last fall.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
