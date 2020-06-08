060220_acboardwalk

Biergarten cup on Atlantic City boardwalk near Tropicana Friday, May 29, 2020 (Jahleem Montague/ For The Press)

 Jahleem Montague

Mayor Marty Small Sr. issued an executive order Monday temporarily permitting open containers on the Boardwalk.

City officials have campaigned for open container laws in the past. Last December, City Council narrowly approved a resolution urging the state Legislature to act on a bill that would permit open alcohol containers in certain areas of the city, including the Boardwalk.

Do you support the idea of open containers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk?

You voted:

The city’s Police Department and the municipal Alcohol Beverage Control Board also supported the legislation.

The bill passed the state Senate last June but stalled in an Assembly committee last fall.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments