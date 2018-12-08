GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Annie Miti works every day to take care of 92-year-old Virginia Stanley as her caregiver, and friend.
Even with the physical demands of the job, Miti, 51, of Egg Harbor Township, only noticed some pain come and go, but there was shock when she found out she needed a hip replacement and some worry, knowing she didn’t have health insurance to cover it.
Lying in her hospital bed at AtlantiCare Medical Center’s Mainland Campus, just hours after surgery Wednesday, Miti recovered as a recipient of Operation Walk USA, a nonprofit organization that coordinates free surgeries for people who don’t qualify or can’t afford insurance.
“She’s (Virginia’s) full time companion, helps her bathe, dress, they take walks together and go places. She's done so much for this family,” said Stanley’s daughter Cynthia Ferro. “I’m very grateful for the surgery.”
More than 300,000 hip and 700,000 knee replacements are performed annually in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because they’re often not considered emergency surgery and rather elective procedures, Rex Lutz said many struggle to pay for the average $20,000 to $40,000 costs.
That’s why Lutz, a student with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine working at AtlantiCare, looked for a way to help patients afford the procedures they needed and discovered hospitals and surgeons in other states had teamed up with Operation Walk USA.
The nonprofit assists health providers every December to select patients who may benefit most from the free procedures. Doctors donate their time and manufacturers donate the new hip and knee materials.
Last year, a Mullica Township woman was the first New Jersey recipient to get a hip replacement at AtlantiCare through the program.
Dr. Fabio Orazco and Dr. Zachary Post, orthopedic surgeons with Rothman Institute Orthopedics at AtlantiCare, volunteered their time to perform two Operation Walk surgeries Wednesday. A third is planned later this month.
Post said getting a replacement can make a huge difference in someone’s quality of life, but there can be financial barriers.
“We do several (replacements) every day,” he said. “And everything has to be donated for this. We’re just happy to help and be able to do this for them.”
Roberth Gudknecht, 54, of Cape May Court House, was walking the halls of the hospital with the assistance of a cane a couple hours after Post finished his surgery, feeling good.
“I went to Volunteers in Medicine to get help and within a week, I was on the OR schedule,” he said, moving quickly down to his room. “It was really amazing.”
Orazco said because of new technology, research and less invasive surgical methods, patients can be in and out of the hospital quickly and given physical therapy activities to do at home. He also talks about outcome expectations and pain management with patients long before the operation takes place.
“About 15 years ago, people used to go to rehab, they needed physical therapy for months,” he said. “But now we get them out of bed as soon as possible and they do a lot at home, which is a much better place for them.”
Miti said she’s looking forward to being pain-free and getting out again with Stanley.
“It really means a lot to me that they’re here,” Miti said, gesturing to Stanley and Ferro, who stayed at the hospital through her procedure. “They’ve all been so supportive from the beginning.”
