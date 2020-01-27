Fact Check Week

President Donald Trump speaks at a March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington on Friday. His visit to Wildwood this week already has provided a boost for some local businesses.

 Patrick Semansky / associated press

Attention will turn toward the shore, specifically, Wildwood, Tuesday. Regardless of political views, the forecast will be key for the Presidential visit Tuesday at the Wildwood Convention Center, as thousands of people will be waiting in line, demonstrating or coordinating the visit for hours outside.

If you will be outside for hours at a time, bring a jacket, as well as a hat and thick, wool socks. 

Around sunrise, which will be 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures will be 32-35 degrees. A cold front will pass to the north during the morning. We'll have a mostly cloudy sky for the first few hours of the morning. Wildwood should rise to over 40 degrees by 11 a.m. Once the cold front passes, which will be midday, the sky will turn bluer and brighter. 

A north to northwest wind 8-14 mph will blow during the day. During the afternoon, highs will reach in the mid-40s around 3 to 4 p.m, just when the doors open for the rally. While frostbite does not typically happen with air temperatures over 32 degrees, the body will slowly lose heat throughout the day. Plus, it is better to be safe than sorry. Sunset will be 5:15 p.m.

If you did not gain access into the Wildwoods Convention Center and will be watching it outside, or working the event outside, expect temperatures around 40 degrees between 7 and 9 p.m.

Afterwards, temperatures will slowly fall through the upper and mid-30s. A mainly clear sky will remain. 

At nearby Cape May, average low temperatures are 28 degrees for Jan 28, with an average high of 42 degrees. Measureable rain or snow has fallen 38 percent of Jan. 28s, with a soaking, half inch or more occurring in 11 percent of the years. Snow has fallen on 10 percent of Jan. 28s. The most was 7.5 inches, just in the waning weeks of President, and fellow Jersey guy, Grover Cleveland's term. 

