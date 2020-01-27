Attention will turn toward the shore, specifically, Wildwood, Tuesday. Regardless of political views, the forecast will be key for the Presidential visit Tuesday at the Wildwood Convention Center, as thousands of people will be waiting in line, demonstrating or coordinating the visit for hours outside.
If you will be outside for hours at a time, bring a jacket, as well as a hat and thick, wool socks.
Around sunrise, which will be 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures will be 32-35 degrees. A cold front will pass to the north during the morning. We'll have a mostly cloudy sky for the first few hours of the morning. Wildwood should rise to over 40 degrees by 11 a.m. Once the cold front passes, which will be midday, the sky will turn bluer and brighter.
A north to northwest wind 8-14 mph will blow during the day. During the afternoon, highs will reach in the mid-40s around 3 to 4 p.m, just when the doors open for the rally. While frostbite does not typically happen with air temperatures over 32 degrees, the body will slowly lose heat throughout the day. Plus, it is better to be safe than sorry. Sunset will be 5:15 p.m.
If you did not gain access into the Wildwoods Convention Center and will be watching it outside, or working the event outside, expect temperatures around 40 degrees between 7 and 9 p.m.
Afterwards, temperatures will slowly fall through the upper and mid-30s. A mainly clear sky will remain.
At nearby Cape May, average low temperatures are 28 degrees for Jan 28, with an average high of 42 degrees. Measureable rain or snow has fallen 38 percent of Jan. 28s, with a soaking, half inch or more occurring in 11 percent of the years. Snow has fallen on 10 percent of Jan. 28s. The most was 7.5 inches, just in the waning weeks of President, and fellow Jersey guy, Grover Cleveland's term.
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow. Seasonal snowfall in the single digits is common, last occurring in 2016-17, but these five winters barely made a mark on the ruler.
5) 1997-98
The whole season's snow came down to one day. All 3.0 inches of snow fell on Dec. 27.
4) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
3) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
2) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 2011-12
1.8 inches of snow fell in the season. Snow lovers did catch a bit of a break, though, as it came via 4 unique events over time.
4) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
3) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
