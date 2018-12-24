More than 320 acres of wetlands are being preserved in Cape May County as increased sea level rise threatens coastal habitats.
Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit conservation group, has launched the third phase of its $4 million initiative to protect 1,700 acres of land in South Jersey along with the birds that live there.
Over half is located in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
All projects are expected to be completed by 2021, said Ducks Unlimited Spokesman Christian Sebastian.
"All across North America, habitat is under threat from sea level rise and climate change," Sebastian said. "We want to protect what's still there."
Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14,000 acres across New Jersey. The group buys tracts of land from private property owners and then hands it over to the state after enhancing the sometimes damaged habitats.
That could mean building dikes or new infrastructure around the wetland to create a managed system, as the group did at the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area last year. Now, habitat managers there can control water levels to help vegetation.
"We try to replicate what wetlands used to be like before humans came in," Sebastian said.
The organization's biologist Jim Feaga says much of the state's historic wetlands have vanished. Sea level rise and extreme weather events have contributed to the demise of some coastal habitats.
"Much of New Jersey is heavily urbanized," Feaga said. "It's the most densely populated state and nearly 40 percent of its historic wetlands have been lost," Feaga said in a release.
A number of high-priority bird species will benefit, said Ducks Unlimited spokesman Christian Sebastian. That includes the northern pintail, American black duck, mallard, lesser scaup and greater scaup.
Much of the land falls within a "priority stopover" area for birds, Sebastian said, providing refuge along their migratory path.
"This is an important part of the Atlantic Flyaway Area," Sebastian said. "
