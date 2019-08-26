ATLANTIC CITY — The Recovery Force of South Jersey is among the groups acknowledging Overdose Awareness Day this Saturday with a rally in O'Donnell Park, according to the group.
This year, the rally's theme is Recover Out Loud, imploring those struggling with addiction to break their silence.
The rally is from 1 to 4 p.m.
The day's events will wrap up with a remembrance vigil 6 to 8 p.m. at Higbee Avenue and the beach in Somers Point. (Names of loved ones can be submitted at recoveryforce.org)
The event will include training to use the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, or Narcan.
The rally will feature vendor tables and activities for kids. Sheriff Eric Scheffler will be in attendance with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office's Hope One van, a mobile recovery unit.
"We won't solve this problem until the people affected are at the table and shame must give way to courage in some cases for that to happen," said Bob Catalano Jr., founder and CEO of the Recovery Force of South Jersey. "We built this home called Recovery Force for everyone and filled it with the best education, training and advocacy movement in the world."
