Map

A map shows the stations at the Overdose Awareness Day rally in the park, to be hosted by the Recovery Force of South Jersey on Aug. 31 in O'Donnell Park in Atlantic City.

 Bob Catalano / provided

ATLANTIC CITY — The Recovery Force of South Jersey is among the groups acknowledging the upcoming Overdose Awareness Day. This Saturday, the group will hold a rally in O'Donnell Park, according to a press release.

This year, the rally's theme is Recover Out Loud, imploring those struggling with addiction to break their silence.

The rally is from 1 to 4 p.m.

The day's events will wrap up with a remembrance vigil 6 to 8 p.m. at Higbee Avenue and the beach in Somers Point. (Names of loved ones can be submitted at recoveryforce.org)

The event will include training to use the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, or Narcan.

The rally will feature vendor tables and activities for kids. Sheriff Eric Scheffler will be in attendance with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office's Hope One van, a mobile recovery unit.

"We won't solve this problem until the people affected are at the table and shame must give way to courage in some cases for that to happen," said Bob Catalano Jr., founder and CEO of the Recovery Force of South Jersey. "We built this home called Recovery Force for everyone and filled it with the best education, training and advocacy movement in the world."

AtlantiCare will give out free Narcan on Friday as part of their 'Healing Atlantic County Initiative.' The distribution is funded in part by a donation from Robert and Helene Hordes of Linwood.

Narcan will be distributed at the pharmacies at AtlantiCare's City Campus on Pacific Avenue, HealthPlex on Atlantic Avenue and the Mainland Campus on Jimmie Leeds Road in Pomona, as well as the AtlantiCare pharmacies in Galloway and Manahawkin. 

Recovery specialists will be on hand at each location.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments