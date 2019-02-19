NORTHFIELD − A fire early Tuesday morning left a home here collapsed into a pile of charred rubble.
Authorities say Pleasantville, Linwood, Somers Point, and Northfield departments responded to a call just before 3:30 a.m. for a fire on E. Oakcrest Avenue.
Three people in the house were evacuated, according to a firefighter on scene.
By 8:30 a.m. Northfield engines were still on scene, the fire extinguished. Icicles were forming along some of the doused debris and solar panels could be seen among the collapsed roof, parts of it still emitting smoke.
Authorities say one whole side of the house and the porch heading inside were on fire initially.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.