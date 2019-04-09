Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg
ABSECON — A road resurfacing project will shift traffic patterns beginning Wednesday night on Route 9 near the Five Corners intersection, police said Tuesday.

New Jersey Department of Transportation road crews will begin the work, weather permitting, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for three days. 

Delays are expected for: 

The intersection at Route 9, Pitney Road and North Mill Road

Route 9 from Delaware Avenue to North Shore Road

Pitney Road from Pennsylvania Avenue to Pine Street

North Mill Road from Seminole Avenue to the Five Corners intersection

The DOT has requested all vehicles parked on the affected roads be moved during the overnight construction hours. 

