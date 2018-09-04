MILLVILLE— A standoff lasting over 14 hours, which caused neighbors to evacuate their homes, ended Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to assist medical responders at 5:30 p.m. Monday to a house on the 300 block of F street in the city, according to Millville police.
Police encountered Andrew Wildermuth, 32, a resident on the block who became increasingly irate and threatened to shoot anyone attempting to make contact with him, police said.
Police said Wildermuth then went back into his home.
A perimeter was secured and neighboring houses were evacuated as a safety precaution, police said.
Millville police said the New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit attempted to negotiate with Wildermuth but he continued to be uncooperative.
The standoff lasted over 14 hours until Tuesday morning when, at approximately 7:45 a.m., the TEAMS unit entered the residence and Wildermuth was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
Residents were watching the scene unfold into Tuesday morning.
Stacy and Brandon Fish, who are neighbors next door, said they were told to evacuate their home Monday and remained out on the street through the night.
Wildermuth was transported to Inspira Medical Center to be evaluated. Criminal charges are pending at this time, police said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
