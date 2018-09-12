A car that overturned overnight on Thursday in Lower Township was operated by a driver who was intoxicated, police said.
Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 7, Lower Township police responded to the report of an overturned Toyota RAV4 SUV on Seashore Road in Cold Spring and found Derek Ludlam, 23, of the Villas, alone in the SUV, police said in a statement.
The car crashed into the trees near the Cape Island Masonic Lodge just north of Stimpson’s Lane, the alert said.
Ludlam was administered standardized field sobriety tests and was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and issued summonses for DWI and careless driving and was later released to family, police said.
The investigation revealed that Ludlam was traveling northbound on Seashore Road when he ran off the roadway, struck and severed a utility pole, the car turned onto its side and slid until it came to a stop in the trees, police said.
He had lacerations on his face, arms and legs and was treated on the scene for his injuries.
The vehicle was towed and impounded, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.