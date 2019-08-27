Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Atlantic City is getting another esports tournament.
Next June, Philadelphia Fusion will host an Overwatch event in the Adrian Phillips Theater at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The event is set for June 6-7 and will feature matches between teams from Atlanta; Washington, D.C.; Shanghai; Seoul; and more.
“The Met (concert venue in Philadelphia) and Boardwalk Hall both have a rich history of hosting world-class events," said Joe Marsh, the chief business officer for Philadelphia Fusion. "We can’t wait to bring professional Overwatch to these venues and create unforgettable experiences for our fans.”
The Overwatch event is the latest in a string of high-profile esports events to come to Atlantic City, which was listed in July among ten small cities that are great for gamers by Marketwatch.
Last December, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority invested $700,000 to promote esports events in the resort by Ingame Esports.
Though Ingame did not orchestrate the Overwatch event's coming to the city, founder Anthony Gaud said the event is the latest in a string of successes for gaming in the market.
"We're very happy with how things are going and we expect to grow more momentum and allow us to become what we had set out to be, which is a national venue that is on the top of the list for esports events," Gaud said.
Fusion's home venue will be open for the team's 2021 season, according to a press release.
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
