Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Karl Yughans of Littleworth Tree Farm cuts down a fresh Christmas tree for customers Steven and Martha Jamison of Ocean City on Sunday. Karl and his wife, Janet, started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township and have a loyal following of customers. (Top photo) Janet Yughans shows a collection of hand-painted tree ornaments she gives to customers each year.
Janet Yughans of Littleworth Christmas tree farm in Upper Twp, creates limited ammounts of hand painted tree orniments for tree customers each year. This year’s bird house is the 23 year edition. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Janet Yughans of Littleworth Christmas tree farm in Upper Twp, creates limited ammounts of hand painted tree orniments for tree customers each year. This year’s bird house is the 23 year edition. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ian Brady (center) of Linwood and his children Cullen 6 and Michaela 17, play with Spruce, a Boarder Collie owned by Janet and Karl Yughans of Littleworth Tree Farm. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Karl Yughans of Littleworth Tree Farm (left) fells a fresh cut tree for customers Steven and Martha Jamison of Ocean City. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Janet Yunghans and her husband, Karl, have owned Littleworth Tree Farm in Upper Township since 1990. Each year, they open up their property to hundreds of families so they can pick their perfect holiday tree.
Karl Yughans of Littleworth Tree Farm cuts down a fresh Christmas tree for customers Steven and Martha Jamison of Ocean City on Sunday. Karl and his wife, Janet, started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township and have a loyal following of customers. (Top photo) Janet Yughans shows a collection of hand-painted tree ornaments she gives to customers each year.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Janet Yughans of Littleworth Christmas tree farm in Upper Twp, creates limited ammounts of hand painted tree orniments for tree customers each year. This year’s bird house is the 23 year edition. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Janet Yughans, of Littleworth Christmas tree farm in Upper Township, creates wreath grave blankets at the farm.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Janet Yughans of Littleworth Christmas tree farm in Upper Twp, creates limited ammounts of hand painted tree orniments for tree customers each year. This year’s bird house is the 23 year edition. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Ian Brady (center) of Linwood and his children Cullen 6 and Michaela 17, play with Spruce, a Boarder Collie owned by Janet and Karl Yughans of Littleworth Tree Farm. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Karl Yughans of Littleworth Tree Farm (left) fells a fresh cut tree for customers Steven and Martha Jamison of Ocean City. Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Littleworth Christmas tree owners Karl and Janet Yughans started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township, and have a loyal following of customers since it’s beginnings. Sunday Dec. 15, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Janet Yunghans and her husband, Karl, have owned Littleworth Tree Farm in Upper Township since 1990. Each year, they open up their property to hundreds of families so they can pick their perfect holiday tree.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Two lines of people stretched outside Janet Yunghans’ two-car garage as she helped employees process payments, greet customers and give out hand-painted slate ornaments.
It was less than a week before Thanksgiving, and dozens of parked cars lined both sides of the 1900 block of Tuckahoe Road, tucked into spaces in front of towering trees around the gravel driveway that led to Littleworth Tree Farm.
It was tagging day, and the place was mobbed.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
“We don’t advertise,” Yunghans said. “It’s all word of mouth. We can’t.”
Janet and her husband, Karl, have owned the 10-acre farm — where they grow and sell Christmas trees in the winter and blueberries and strawberries in the warmer months — since 1990, but have been selling trees for 22 years.
On tagging day, the couple and a handful of employees work together to organize the hundreds of customers who come to claim their tree and then return in the weeks before the holiday, when it is cut down for them to take home.
It’s an experience cultivated by the family and crew, customers and employees said, that keep the crowds coming back year after year.
Tagging day came a week early this year, falling on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, when it’s generally scheduled for Black Friday. With the holiday so late in November this year, Yunghans said she wanted to open up a week early.
The farm opened at 9 a.m., but customers were already parked nearby and ready to trek down the driveway just after 8 a.m., employees said. Karl, wearing bright orange, directed traffic on the road. The garage was decorated with hand-made wreathes, holiday signs and knickknacks.
On the adjacent patio, reindeer that Karl had made from pieces of white and river birch with beach plum tree antlers stood, and grave blankets lay nearby.
Yunghans described her job for the day as a floater — helping the lines move forward, answering customers’ questions and generally going wherever she was needed. Dressed in jeans, a green hooded sweatshirt and a red apron printed with Christmas trees, she made sure each customer left with a hand-painted slate ornament, a yearly tradition the family started decades ago.
“Originally, we painted 50, but the business has grown so much that now I paint 220,” she said, adding that her mother-in-law, Dorothy used to paint them, but she’s since taken over the task. “It’s not enough since we sell about 325 trees from the field, but I save them for our long-time customers who expect them.”
Last year, the ornament was painted with a heart after Karl had a heart attack and triple bypass, Yunghans said. He’s fully recovered now, she added, but it was a shock. This year’s ornaments had a green and red birdhouse painted on them.
“We have families that are more excited about the slate than the trees,” she said.
Out in the field, Mary Kate Brigden and her daughter, 5-year-old Emma, found two trees that they tagged.
“It’s a family thing, coming here with the kids,” Brigden said, adding that she’s been coming for four years. “You come to a place religiously because you get to know the family, and it becomes a family tradition.”
Just before 10:30 a.m., the garage was empty, except for two employees who had been collecting payment from customers. It was their first lull in the day since opening, they said.
Keani Hindle, 20, of Seaville, has been working at the farm for five years, she said. Eating a chocolate chip cookie during the break, she described the Yunghans as genuine people who make an effort to get to know each and every customer.
“They know who comes every year,” she said. “And if it’s your first time, they make a point to get to know who you are.”
There’s something special about tagging day, she said, that makes it a joy for the customers and the employees.
“Just being around the trees brings a magic in the air,” Hindle said. “Especially for those who have young children. This is magical for them — this is where Santa is putting the presents.”
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.