The federal government has approved reductions in Oyster Creek Generating Station's liability insurance by $1.45 billion, a little over three months since the nuclear power plant shutdown.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued exemptions to the Lacey Township plant's owner Exelon in December, clearing the way for reductions in off-site insurance by $350 million and on-site insurance by $1.1 billion that the company must hold for Oyster Creek.
The plant, the oldest in the nation, was shut down last September. It once supplied hundreds of jobs to nearby communities in Ocean County since it opened in 1969.
"Our decision on both exemption requests was based on the significantly reduced risk of an accident at the plant following its permanent shutdown," NRC Spokesman Neil Sheehan said.
In an explanation of its decision, the NRC said that no "reasonably conceivable potential accident exists that could cause significant off-site damage" at the plant.
The NRC has previously granted insurance reductions to about two dozen other decommissioning power plants in the country, Sheehan said.
Like other plants around the U.S., economic troubles caused by cheap natural gas and the expanding renewable energy industry led to Oyster Creek's shut down on Sept. 17, 2018. Holtec International, a Camden-based company, wants to buy the plant and decommission it.
Decommissioning the plant involves removing buildings and infrastructure and safely storing left over, highly radioactive spent fuel rods.
The NRC began reviewing a license transfer application in October that would allow Holtec to purchase the plant. The review is set to be completed within a year. Holtec could get control of a $900 million fund financed by ratepayers over the years meant to cover decontamination, demolition and handling of nuclear fuel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.