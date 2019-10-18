ATLANTIC CITY — They said they’d talk about it, so they did.
Friday's “Let’s Talk About It” panel on domestic violence, hosted by resident Valeria Marcus, a survivor of domestic violence and child abuse, was meant to bring more attention to the issue and encourage discussion.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, sexual violence or human traffi…
Marcus said the more domestic violence is talked about between survivors and witnesses, the more help there will be for victims.
“We need these conversations every week. We need them privately, we need them in the church, we need them everywhere, and we need to talk about it because it’s causing a lot of problems in the community,” she said. “We need to speak up on behalf of children, kids need help now, mothers need help now. They can’t wait until someone gets killed, someone turns to drugs and alcohol forever.”
The panel coincided with Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence states that nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. That accounts only for physical abuse, and does not include financial, emotional or other types of domestic abuse.
Panelists at the Atlantic City Free Public Library included the Rev. Raymond Hollis Jr., social services coordinator at Better Tomorrows; Donna D’Andrea, violence intervention program coordinator at Avanzar; Dr. Naomi Jones, senior director of outpatient services at Jewish Family Service; Tamu Lane, director of social justice programming at Avanzar; and Atlantic City police Detective Ann McGlynn.
“When we see something, we have to say it, we can’t turn a blind eye to it,” Hollis said. “If you are here and maybe you have been abused or you might even be in it right now, you might know somebody who is going through something. We have help.”
Lane, the only domestic violence survivor on the panel, shared the story of when she was raped at age 8 and the effects that had on her life, including in her early 20s when she began a relationship with an emotionally and physically abusive man who became the father of her daughter. She also shared that being abused led to her own abusive behaviors in her first marriage.
About 25 people attended the discussion, and several participated in a question-and-answer session after. Grace Elliott, of Absecon and formerly Atlantic City, said she wanted to attend the panel because of her own experiences with domestic violence.
“I lived through all of this,” Elliott said, including witnessing the abuse of her mother, siblings, friends and son.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — During a time when Stockton University is engaged in pending litigation …
She said outsiders must be more compassionate toward those suffering abuse because there are so many reasons why they do not leave, including fear, finances and mistrust of the system, including of police.
“This is why a lot of people are raised not to say anything,” Elliott said.
Gloria McWhorter, of Atlantic City, said she encouraged her husband, Cliff, to attend Friday because she of the struggles he endured in his childhood with an abusive stepfather.
McWhorter, who is black, said the conversation is particularly important in minority communities because there is a culture of silence. She wished more people would have come to Friday's event.
“There’s so many people who are suffering in silence, but at some point in time, you have to come out and share your story,” McWhorter said. “Knowledge is power.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.