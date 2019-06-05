An Atlantic County jury ruled in favor of a former paramedic who claimed AtlantiCare wrongfully fired him for performing a holistic treatment on a patient after she refused a traditional medical procedure. Now, he's looking to get his job back.
"It's still like a dream to me that all this has happened, especially when one is doing the right thing," said Michael Senisch at a press conference in Absecon Wednesday.
Senisch, who was fired March 2016, was awarded back pay and $90,000 in damages for emotional distress, according to a press release from his attorneys.
“We are disappointed that after three days of deliberations, the jury entered an unfavorable verdict," said AtlantiCare spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta. "We believe the facts presented to the jury established that all of our actions were for legitimate reasons and in accordance with the law."
Tornetta reported that the company is evaluating its options for post-trial motions and, if necessary, an appeal.
"The safety of our patients is always our highest priority,” she said.
Senisch moved from Bridgeton to Delaware after his termination and currently works as physicians assistant for NJ Alternative Healthcare.
He said the legal process caused him severe stress and he reported that he suffered a "mini-stroke" that landed him in the hospital at the end of the trial.
Still, he is seeking to return to his previous position at AtlantiCare, where he worked for 34 years, for it's seniority, hours and benefits.
"It's our hope that the decision makers will have learned from this and will refrain from any further retaliation," his attorney Michelle Douglass.
The lawsuit stemmed from an incident on Feb. 28, 2016 when Senisch and another paramedic responded to the home of Brian and Wendy Johnson in Mays Landing. Wendy Johnson had been dealing with an MRSA infection from a previous hospital stay in 2011.
According to her husband Brian Johnson, a retired Deputy Chief of the Pleasantville Fire Department and a former EMT, his wife was treating the infection with alternative medicine.
She declined to allow paramedics to put in an IO intraosseous infusion in her arm, which would have meant using a drill-like device to insert a catheter into a patient's bone to deliver fluids or medications.
Senisch, a certified and licensed physician assistant, then offered to perform Reiki, or energy healing, on her, to which she consented.
At AtlantiCare, the emergency room doctor was “visibly angry” that the infusion was not done, according to the original lawsuit, and, without asking for her consent, did the infusion himself.
Days later, Senisch was fired, and AtlantiCare said his “clinical judgment is questionable,” according to the complaint.
"When she said no to the procedure, she was under what's called a decision making capacity and no means no that's what it means. do not do that," Senisch said.
Brian Johnson, who wrote a letter to AtlantiCare supporting Senisch and testified on his behalf at the trial, said Senisch response to his wife was professional and personal.
Johnson said he applauds Senisch for trying to return to his previous position be even though he called it "going back into the lion's den."
"He can be a walking pillar as a reminder to those who actually hold his same philosophy at heart," Johnson said.
