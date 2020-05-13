Lower Township parks opened to the public on Thursday, but the short-term rentals ban has been extended until the end of June, according to the weekly message of Mayor Frank Sippel.
Even though the parks are open, visitors will still see a few restrictions posted in the parks, Sippel said.
"These restrictions are only set in place to protect the public and follow the social distancing mandate from the Governor's Office," said Sippel in a written statement.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Those in the standing-room-only crowd at Thursday’s Zoning Board meeting we…
Even though most, if not all, towns will soon be allowing short-term rentals, the Lower Township Council has decided to extend its ban until the end of June. The township considers anything less than 30 days, such as weekend or weekly rentals, to be short-term rentals.
"This was not an easy decision for member of Council, but I do believe it was the correct deicision. Since the start of this pandemic, the health and safety of our residents is and will always be our number-one priority," Sippel said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.