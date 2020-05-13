Breaking news icon

Lower Township parks opened to the public on Thursday, but the short-term rentals ban has been extended until the end of June, according to the weekly message of Mayor Frank Sippel.

Even though the parks are open, visitors will still see a few restrictions posted in the parks, Sippel said.

"These restrictions are only set in place to protect the public and follow the social distancing mandate from the Governor's Office," said Sippel in a written statement.

Even though most, if not all, towns will soon be allowing short-term rentals, the Lower Township Council has decided to extend its ban until the end of June. The township considers anything less than 30 days, such as weekend or weekly rentals, to be short-term rentals.

"This was not an easy decision for member of Council, but I do believe it was the correct deicision. Since the start of this pandemic, the health and safety of our residents is and will always be our number-one priority," Sippel said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments