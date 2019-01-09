You know what they say — what goes up must come down.
Twenty-one of the past 26 days have been more than a degree above average. Those who like milder Jersey winters have gotten it. Now those in the cold crew get their turn.
A cold front passed overnight, which was holding back tons of Canadian, arctic air from a massive high-pressure system.
Sustained winds of 16-24 mph out of the northwest will be the case during the day. Gusts will be 35-45 mph. Typically, when gusts get to 40-45 mph, you start to see isolated power outages, so keep it in the back of your minds Wednesday.
Otherwise, we will see a mix of clouds and sun. The heart of the cold will not arrive yet, so highs in the mid to upper 40s will be likely. Even with the strong winds, wind chills only get to around 40.
A piece of energy will swing through with some moisture Wednesday night.
Lots of lake-effect snow will be blowing near the lakes, and a few flurries are possible. Otherwise, lows get into the upper 20s.
You will need the hat, gloves and/or scarves to go with the coat Thursday morning. Wind chills start out in the teens. Northwest winds of 16-24 mph remain likely, with gusts just a little lower. The colder air makes more of a push and the upper 30s will be the high for us. Expect morning clouds with some afternoon sun. The first of a duo of very cold nights will begin Thursday. Expect upper teens in places like Hammonton, with mid 20s in places like Avalon.
Call Friday “breezy” instead of “windy.” Northwest sustained winds of 15 mph with gusts around 30 will feel a little calmer. However, the chill remains.
Then, I’ll jump ahead to the potential of a weekend system. A large piece of moisture in Canada and the southern Plains will meet Friday night and move east for the weekend. Any rain, mix or snow would be within the Saturday night to Sunday time frame.
In Thursday’s column, we’ll give the green or red light to this storm to hit South Jersey. In Friday’s edition, we’ll be able to give some timing and impact details.
