ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was arrested Wednesday for burglarizing a home on Virginia Avenue earlier this month, stealing a number of items including Christmas presents, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. 

A burglary was reported on Dec. 10 at 5:56 p.m., police said. A suspect threw an object through a window of a home on the 100 block of North Virginia Avenue, entered and left with a bag that included the homeowner's Christmas presents, electronics, jewelry, money from a piggy bank and other personal belongings that, in total, were valued over $20,000, police said. Detectives identified Rodney Williams, 48, after several stolen electronic devices were pawned in the city. 

On Dec. 18, detectives with the Street Crimes Unit notified that Williams was near Connecticut and Arctic Avenues. Detectives arrested Williams as he was trying to open the door to a home that was not his, police said. 

Williams was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and contempt of court, and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

