High pressure to our south will continue the southern feel to our temperatures as we kick off the week. Heat wave No. 2 continues to keep South Jersey roasting under the sun.
An upper level ridge, or area of higher pressure, is bringing the higher temperatures again across the southern tier of the Garden State. We’ll have a sunny start, with temperatures between 70-75 early in the morning. Then, we’ll mix in a couple of afternoon clouds as the thermometer rises to the low 90s on the mainland. The shore will stay in the 80s.
Dew points will hover right around 70, just plain sticky. This will make the heat index sit near 100 degrees. While we see that plenty of times during the summer, it is still important to always carry water on you. Also, if you work outside or want to exercise, please limit it to before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
No issues are expected during the evening. We’ll see plenty of clear sky, as temps slide through the 80s. Keep the air conditioning on at night, lows will be around 70 on the mainland, and the mid-70s at the shore.
Tuesday’s forecast has been consistent over the past couple of days. We’ll have loads of steamy, morning sun. Then, we’ll build clouds up to partly sunny for the afternoon. There’ll be a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon. However, the chances of you seeing rain are somewhere around 20 percent. So, keep your outdoor plans. Seek relief from the heat though, as it will be only a touch cooler than Monday.
Wednesday will be the transition day. A cold front will be in the vicinity. Another system will be nearby as well. Now, the good news is that neither piece of moisture looks to be overly threatening for rain for us. On the other hand, it does leave the risk for a shower or storm in at any point. Overall, just plan on going about your normal routine, unless you’re very sensitive to rain. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-80s, cutting off the heat wave.
Then, for the first time in a while, we have a stretch that is not too hot nor too humid. For those who do not like the summer doldrums, this one is for you. Thursday through Saturday will all be partly sunny, at worst. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid-80s.
