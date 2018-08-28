If you thought Monday was sultry, wait until Tuesday.
High pressure extends from the Deep South to well ... about the coast of Africa and Spain. This is giving us a long fetch and a big heat pump into the region. The heat index will be even higher, bringing joy to heat lovers and solace in the fact that time is on the sweater-weather lover’s side.
We will start off in the mid-70s Tuesday morning, sticky and swampy. There will be areas of fog that burn off by 9 a.m. Otherwise, expect sunshine to mix with clouds for the day. We should have no problem reaching 90 degrees on the mainland by about 11 a.m. Then, highs peak around 95 on the mainland and 90 at the shore. If it is 95 degrees, it will be our first day we’ve reached that mark since July 17.
It is not just the heat, of course, but the humidity. Dew points in the low 70s mean a heat index between 100-105 degrees. Always carry water with you and avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as much as possible.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
Tuesday night will then be just as balmy as Monday night under a mainly clear sky. As long as we stay above 74 degrees through midnight, we will have the record for the warmest minimum temperature on record.
Wednesday will then be a carbon copy of Tuesday. The temperature is likely to be a degree lower, but the dew point will be a degree higher, making the heat index climb to 100-105. Morning sun mixes with a few afternoon clouds.
OCEAN CITY — It’s a sunny, gusty morning at the Great Egg U.S. Coast Guard Station. Waves ch…
Thursday will have a sunny and sultry morning, again. Clouds will build during the afternoon ahead of a long-reaching cold front. We should squeeze out another day of 90-plus degree heat, making it a four-day heat wave. Isolated storms develop during the afternoon and evening but most look dry.
This then leads into Labor Day weekend. As all of this summer has been, the cold front will move south and then stall out nearby. How far south or north it does will determine the exact forecast. At this time, we know that temperatures will fall back to reality Friday and Saturday (low 80s), before going back up for the rest of it. Rain coverage looks to be highest Friday and Saturday, but even those don’t look like a washout.
We said we hit Long Beach Island hard in August and we meant that. Earlier in the month, we …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.