ABSECON — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa poker dealer Mike Cimino's apartment at times feels like a zoo, home to two rescue dogs, a rabbit, a mouse and a 40-pound black boar named Pearl.
Cimino and his wife, Candi, care for the animals themselves — a rewarding task that he says can be burdensome on their wallets.
So, when Cimino won $33,000 at the World Series of Poker circuit tournament at Harrah's Atlantic City this month, he knew where a portion of his winnings would go: South Jersey animal farms.
The 51-year-old Absecon resident, who took first place in one event and second place in another, plans to donate about $3,000 to three local sanctuaries, including the Rustic Ruhl animal rescue where he and his wife volunteer. He said he's waiting for his checks to clear at his bank.
"I know the expense that's involved," he said. "The hay, the feed ... you couldn't imagine. I have four animals, but some of these places have 40."
The couple's love for four-legged creatures began after they rescued two dogs.
Then came Pearl the Wonder Pig, whom Candi Cimino found four years ago inside a crate in the driveway of a New Gretna horse sanctuary where she was volunteering.
She immediately wanted to take the pig in and petitioned to the city zoning board for permission to house Pearl. Her husband wasn't as enthusiastic, though.
"I thought, 'Who the heck wants a pig living in their house,'" Mike Cimino said. "But my fears were diminished once we got to know Pearl. ... She's such a lady."
More recently, the couple met a 6-year-old rabbit with an ear infection at an animal rescue.
They took him to their home and named him the Godfather because, as Cimino says, he's "the boss of the house."
Cimino hopes his donations help sanctuary owners feed and care for their farm animals before they're adopted.
"The most important thing is to have some of these animals be adopted," Cimino said. "To find a forever home."
