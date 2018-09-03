Eagles Browns Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles yells instructions to players during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland.

 David Richard

Nick Foles will be the starter in Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Philadelphia Eagles twitter account. 

Doug Pederson made the announcement Monday morning. 

The announcement comes after an agitated Pederson would not answer questions Sunday afternoon regarding his quarterback situation, replying with "next question" multiple times. 

Carson Wentz has been sidelined throughout the preseason for a torn ACL he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams last December. 

Pederson said he would be answering questions about his quarterbacks on Tuesday. 

