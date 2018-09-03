Nick Foles will be the starter in Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Philadelphia Eagles twitter account.
Per @EaglesInsider, QB Nick Foles will start Thursday night's opener against Atlanta.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WD54hDsKyR— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 3, 2018
Doug Pederson made the announcement Monday morning.
Impromptu Doug makes Foles official. Apologize for the shoddy camera work. pic.twitter.com/Z4DIYMwiSJ— Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 3, 2018
The announcement comes after an agitated Pederson would not answer questions Sunday afternoon regarding his quarterback situation, replying with "next question" multiple times.
Carson Wentz has been sidelined throughout the preseason for a torn ACL he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams last December.
Pederson said he would be answering questions about his quarterbacks on Tuesday.
