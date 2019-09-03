OCEAN CITY — Officers found a pedestrian at fault in a crash Saturday morning involving a Nissan pickup.
At 10:21 a.m., police, fire and EMTs responded to 34th Street and West Avenue for a report of a crash. Police said Louis F. Federici, 28, of Ocean City, was struck in the intersection by a pickup truck heading north on West Street and driven by an 18-year-old man from Williamstown, Gloucester County.
Police found Federici had crossed West Avenue while there was a red pedestrian signal and red traffic signal on 34th Street. The driver had a green traffic signal, police said.
Federici was transported by ambulance to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
He was later found to be at fault and was issued a summons for disregarding a traffic signal.
