Traffic backs up at 34th Street and West Avenue in Ocean City Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2019, following a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

OCEAN CITY — A pedestrian was injured Saturday morning in a car accident on 34th Street.

Ocean City Police Sgt. Patrick Randles said that the pedestrian was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point ford non-life threatening injuries.

Randles said the accident occured at 10:21 a.m. at the intersection of West Avenue, a main thoroughfare on the island. He did not elaborate on who or what caused the crash.

The accident is under investigation by Officer Brian Teeney of the city's Traffic Safety Unit.

