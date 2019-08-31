OCEAN CITY — A pedestrian was injured Saturday morning in a car accident on 34th Street.
Ocean City Police Sgt. Patrick Randles said that the pedestrian was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point ford non-life threatening injuries.
Randles said the accident occured at 10:21 a.m. at the intersection of West Avenue, a main thoroughfare on the island. He did not elaborate on who or what caused the crash.
The accident is under investigation by Officer Brian Teeney of the city's Traffic Safety Unit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.