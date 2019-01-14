An Egg Harbor Township woman died Sunday after she was struck by a car on Tilton Road and thrown approximately 75 feet.
According to township police, Dazayn McFadden, 24, of Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound on Tilton Road when his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu struck a pedestrian, identified as Pamela Thieman, 53, in the roadway near Hingston Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.
Police said the car hit Thieman in the outside, eastbound lane of travel. Thieman was thrown approximately 75 feet from the area of impact and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no other injuries reported.
McFadden was issued a motor vehicle summons for operating a motor vehicle while suspended. Criminal charges are pending further investigation, police said.
The area of Tilton Road and Hingston Avenue was shut down for approximately three hours while the crash scene was being investigated and cleared.
The crash investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Officers Louis Poletis, James Ludwig and Benjamin Kollman of the Traffic Safety Unit.
The department asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2661.
